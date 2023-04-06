James Gunn admits discussing the idea of a Marvel and DC crossover









After previously announcing his move to DC at the end of last year, James Gunn has now admitted to discussing the possibility of seeing the heroes from both DC and Marvel work together. Gunn had previously worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise before being recently named the creative leader at DC Studios.

When asked about the possibility of bringing both comic book properties together, Gunn was open to the idea, and told Empire, “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge. Who knows?”. In the past few months, Marvel’s movies have contained storylines centred around travelling through different universes, implying that other versions of superheroes exist outside of the traditional MCU universe.

DC is close behind on the multiverse theory, with the latest film Flashpoint containing the first appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman since Batman Returns over 30 years ago. Though Gunn has considered the crossover, he said that it’s currently a long way off. He elaborated: “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun”.

While Gunn has been directed all past Guardians movies, he went on to say he is open to them making more appearances throughout the MCU in the future. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III is set to hit cinemas on May 5th, watch the trailer below.