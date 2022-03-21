James Franco and Elon Musk to testify for Amber Heard at trial









The ongoing legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has attracted even more attention this week when actor James Franco and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk were called to testify at the upcoming defamation trial.

Expected to start next month after long delays, Deadline has reported Franco and Musk will be brought in to testify on behalf of Heard after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused them both of having an affair with his ex-wife. Star of Marvel’s WandaVision and Iron Man, Paul Bettany will be joining the two celebrities as a further witness.

The legal ordeal between the two stars was sparked in 2019 when Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she told The Washington Post that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

This was further heightened in November 2020 when Depp opened a libel case against The Sun newspaper after suing the publication which described the actor as a “wife beater” in the context of Heard’s allegations. Losing the case after the judge found the published words to be “substantially true”.

As reported by BBC News, the ruling stated, “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true”.

The defamation trial is due to finally begin on April 11th at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

Update: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard (Fairfax)

Amber Heard has posted her witness Listhttps://t.co/J3WPDr9kue pic.twitter.com/wu8KNAoPLm — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) March 16, 2022