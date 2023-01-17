James Cameron watched S.S. Rajamouli film 'RRR' twice









James Cameron and S.S. Rajamouli sat down for a recent conversation during the Critics Choice Awards 2023. The two most significant names in Hollywood and Bollywood discussed their passion for cinema and each other’s recent films, Cameron’s Avatar and Rajamouli’s movie RRR.

Rajamouli appeared to be overwhelmed by his chance to meet Cameron and took to Twitter to post about his joy, sharing a photo of himself meeting Cameron and his wife at the star-studded event. Reportedly, Cameron spent around ten minutes analysing RRR with Rajamouli.

Rajamouli wrote online: “The great James Cameron watched RRR… He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both.”

M.M. Keeravani, the composer for RRR who won the Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for his song ‘Naatu Naatu’, also posted on Twitter expressing his delight at Cameron’s enjoyment of the film. He wrote: “The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement.”

S.S. Rajamouli is not the only name in film to give thanks to a big name in Hollywood in recent times at an award ceremony. Ke Huy Quan also offered his gratitude to the legendary director Steven Spielberg when collecting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture last week.

Quan said: “I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you! As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it — if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I’d achieved as a kid.”

