James Cameron claims three of the top five highest-grossing movies of all-time









If the box office supremacy of filmmaker James Cameron hasn’t been confirmed already, it certainly has been now as the Avatar: The Way of Water director becomes responsible for three of the five highest-grossing movies of all time.

The incredible feat was achieved after his latest Avatar sequel overtook the Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity Wars for the fifth place on the list, surpassing the latter’s $2,052,415,039 total. Cameron’s latest fantasy epic now sits less than $20million away from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and $100million away from his own 1997 romance epic Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water still has quite some way to catch Avengers: Endgame and its 2009 predecessor, Avatar, with the movie needing another $1billion to sit among their ranks and claim the top spot. With little to halt the box office traction of the fantasy juggernaut until Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits cinemas on February 17th, James Cameron’s latest movie certainly has the potential to take the crown.

Despite being yet another box office sensation, Avatar: The Way of Water is largely seen as the worst of his most profitable movies, lacking a compelling story to go along with its technological prowess. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Trinity Bliss and Cliff Curtis, the new Avatar movie takes viewers under the lush blue water of Pandora, where a new conflict between the Na’vi and invading humans.

With Avatar 3 scheduled for 2024, a triple-A video game on its way and a bevvy of other sequels lying dormant, depending on the success of other films, it will be truly interesting to see where the world’s highest-grossing franchise will lead.

Adding to its financial success is the film’s numerous nods at the recent Academy Award nominations, being included in the ‘Best Picture’ category, along with other contenders, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.