James Cameron is planning a Hiroshima movie before ‘Avatar 4’









Avatar: The Way of Water may have just squeezed past 1997s Titanic into number three on the highest-grossing movies of all time, but director James Cameron is planning to helm a Hiroshima drama before releasing the fourth film in the fantasy series.

Having long admired the novel The Last Train from Hiroshima by author Charles R. Pellegrino, Cameron is planning to adapt the novel into a project titled The Last Train From Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back. An ambitious cinematic project that shares similarities to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Oppenheimer, which explores the life of the man who invented the atomic bomb, Cameron’s film would contain detailed accounts of the bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the events of World War II.

Speaking about the project in an interview with LA Times, Cameron states: “We live in a more precarious world than we thought we did…I think the Hiroshima film would be as timely as ever, if not more so. It reminds people what these weapons really do when they’re used against human targets”.

The director previously expressed interest in the project back in 2010 when he interviewed Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the only known survivor of both bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but after Yamaguchi passed away shortly after their interview, Cameron temporarily shelved the project in favour of his Avatar series.

There is no longer any doubt that director James Cameron is box-office dynamite, with the filmmaker claiming three of the top five highest-grossing movies of all time. After the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, which recently surpassed $2billion at the worldwide box office, Disney and Cameron are already eyeing the release of the third instalment in the series.

Check out the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, starring Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana and Kate Winslet, below.