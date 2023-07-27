James Blake shares new track ‘Loading’









British musician James Blake has shared ‘Loading’, the second single from his upcoming sixth album, Playing Robots Into Heaven.

The stylistic track is another electronic number featuring familiar instruments in Blake’s repertoire, such as synths and drum machines. It’s also been noted by fans as a reflection of the Londoner’s singing ability, with him delivering a falsetto that’s been mistaken by some as a woman’s vocals.

In a video posted to his Instagram to promote the track, James Blake is shot in the studio with Brian Eno. When it gets to the refrain part of “Wherever I go”, the former Roxy Music man asks Blake who is singing the falsetto, to which he responds, “Uh, me”. “This one as well?” Eno says before expressing, “It’s lovely”. Then, when the pair sit down to continue the conversation, Eno adds: “Fantastic ending on that”.

James Blake’s new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, follows 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart. He’s already released the lead single ‘Big Hammer’, which arrived in June. The album arrives on September 8th via Republic.

‘Big Hammer’ is also accompanied by a cinematic video directed by Oscar Hudson. Featuring shots from dash cams and security cameras, the video follows a group of people through a car crash, a bank robbery, and a night out.

Blake has also announced a series of live dates to follow the album release this Autumn across Europe, the UK and North America. The run will see him embark upon 14 dates, commencing in Milan and concluding in Los Angeles.

Listen to ‘Loading’ below.