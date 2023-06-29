James Blake announces new album, ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’









Electronic songwriter and producer James Blake has announced his new album, titled Playing Robots Into Heaven. The record is set to be released later this year on Friday, September 8th via Republic Records.

The album will mark Blake’s sixth solo studio album. It follows on from his 2021 LP Friends That Break Your Heart, one of Blake’s more traditional pop releases which featured SZA, JID and Monica Martin. Blake has also previously collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Frank Ocean.

Blake has released the first single from Playing Robots Into Heaven, titled ‘Big Hammer’, an exciting track which sees him return to experimental dance music. It’s a promising look at the upcoming full length release, particularly for fans of Blake’s earlier work.

‘Big Hammer’ is accompanied by a cinematic video directed by Oscar Hudson. Featuring shots from dash cams and security cameras, the video follows a group of people through a car crash, a bank robbery, and a night out.

Blake has also announced a series of live dates to follow the album release this Autumn across Europe, the UK and North America. The tour will see him embark upon 14 dates beginning in Milan and finishing in Los Angeles.

The album is available to pre-order now. Tour tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30th in the US and Friday, July 7th in the UK.

Watch the video for the first single, ‘Big Hammer’ below.

