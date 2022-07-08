Jaden Smith on "the best movie I've ever seen"









Son of the newly controversial Hollywood star Will Smith, Jaden is still better-known under the shadow of his father than as an actor or musician in his own right.

Starting his career on the right-hand side of his father, Jaden entered the cultural limelight in the inspirational 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happiness, starring as the adorable son of Will Smith’s biographical character, Chris Gardner. He would later depart from his father in two big-budget remakes including the flashy science fiction flick The Day the Earth Stood Still in 2008 and the Jackie Chan drama Karate Kid in 2010.

Teaming up with his dad once more in 2013 for the M. Night Shyamalan flop After Earth, the critical and commercial failure would prove to be the downfall of the young actor’s early career, sidelining the profession shortly after to pursue music.

Years later in 2021, Will Smith discussed the impact of the film’s failure on Jaden in an interview with People, talking to the publication he stated: “After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure…what was worse was that Jaden took the hit”. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”

Causing a significant rift between the two, Smith added: “We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership”.

Despite Jaden’s departure from cinema, the 24-year-old has since appeared in the 2018 movie Skate Kitchen as well as 2020s Life in a Year where he starred alongside Cara Delevingne and continues to feature in music videos from such names as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Kid Cudi. He also remains a significant fan of the art form, taking to Twitter in 2015 to name one of his favourite movies of all time.

“The Age Of Adaline Might Be The Best Movie I’ve Ever Seen,” the musician surprisingly expressed, choosing the 2015 romance as one of his all-time favourites above any other. Featuring the likes of Blake Lively, Harrison Ford and Ellen Burstyn, the film received a luke-warm reception from critics across the industry, whilst fans conversely expressed their delight at the small-scale fantasy movie.

Strangely, the actor also added, “Excluding Twilight,” to the end of his tweet, as if it was a given that the 2008 vampire flick was a favourite of his.

So which exactly is his favourite, The Age Of Adaline or Twilight? It’s a mystery that only Jaden himself knows the answer to.

The Age Of Adaline Might Be The Best Movie I've Ever Seen, Excluding Twilight. — Jaden (@jaden) December 9, 2015