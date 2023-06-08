Jackie Chan rumoured to return in new ‘Karate Kid’ film









After going through different looks into the world of Karate Kid in the Cobra Kai TV series, the next film is now in production with Jonathan Entwistle at the helm. Though any production details have been kept under wraps, Jackie Chan is rumoured to play a key role in the film.

Chan has been well-known for being a foundation of action movies, famously starring alongside Chris Tucker in the Rush Hour franchise, in addition to classics like Who Am I and Police Story. Chan is also known for doing most of his own stunts when working on his films.

Entwistle had previously been known for his various work on Netflix series like The End of the Fucking World and the upcoming Power Rangers series. Outside of Netflix, he has also worked on various episodes for the Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!.

Chan will be reprising his role as Mr Han from the 2010 reimagining of the franchise. In the new storyline, Chan’s character is the trainer for Dre, played by Jaden Smith, who is taught kung fu after getting picked on by various bullies. There is no word if Smith is going to return to the franchise.

At the same time, Cobra Kai has been one of the biggest mediums for the Karate Kid franchise, becoming a hit on Netflix and currently producing its final sixth season. Production had to recently be put on pause because of the recent WGA strike.

The writers’ strike is also playing a hand in the production of this new film as well. Though the schedule from Sony Productions hints that the movie will be out in 2024, that does not account for any impending delays with the strike.

Despite his role in the new film, the latest movie is intended to be a return to the original franchise, which could mean a collaboration with certain cast members from the Cobra Kai series. As fans await what the future has in store for the Karate Kid universe, there has been no word if original cast members like Ralph Macchio will be returning.