Sony announce new 'Karate Kid' movie for 2024









Sony Pictures has announced a brand new Karate Kid movie, reviving the franchise that was started by John G. Avildsen back in 1984.

The decision comes after Netflix’s success with the karate series Cobra Kai, itself a direct sequel to the original Karate Kid films, with Sony Pictures announcing a new standalone film to be released in 2024. Understandably, the new movie will have no connection to the Netflix series, with Sony yet to provide further details as to which stars and producers could be attached to the project.

Confirming that he had no involvement with the new project, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz told fans on Twitter: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well”.

The upcoming movie will be the sixth in the Karate Kid franchise, with the first movie becoming a phenomenon in the 1980s, thanks to the leading cast members of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Pat Morita. The most recent addition to the series was in 2010 when Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan took on a reboot of the original film. A celebrated contemporary actor, Chan recently told media outlets that he turned down a role in the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Recently releasing its fifth season on Netflix, the official synopsis for the new instalment of Cobra Kai, which has been nominated for several honours, including an MTV award, reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town”.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series below.

