‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera ordered to stand trial after allegedly attacking his brother









Following escalating conflicts in his personal life, Jackass star Bam Margera is facing potential prison time after being ordered to stand trial.

On Thursday, July 27th, Margera’s Jess brother testified in court that there had been an altercation earlier in April. According to Jess, the Jackass actor allegedly ruptured his eardrum and threatened to shoot members of his own family.

As per the reports that have emerged from court, Margera’s brother said that he wants “him to get the help, because I feel like this is our last chance.” Jess added, “I don’t care about the money. My brother’s a good dude when he’s not messed up. I don’t think he would hurt a fly. It’s just when he’s been up for days, it’s scary.”

A drug and alcohol screening has been ordered by Judge Albert Iacocca, in addition to a bail of $50,000. He said: “We want to make sure you’re safe, secure, and alive.”

Michael van der Veen, Margera’s attorney, said: “The preliminary hearing was important because we got two misdemeanours withdrawn and three held for court. Beyond that, we were able to get valuable testimony to build and support our defence in this case.”

Van der Veen continued: “Judge Albert Michael Iacocca did a great job treating Mr. Margera just as he would anybody else. The ordering of a drug and alcohol evaluation is standard operating procedure in a case like this. We’re hopeful in the end, the matter will stay out of the courts and remain the personal business of this family.”

Check out the initial thread below.

See more Hey thanks for all the comments everyone, I’m fine pic.twitter.com/lL2osabLeH — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 24, 2023