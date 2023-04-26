‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera is on the run from police









Jackass star Bam Margera is currently on the run from the police after authorities issued a warrant against him following reports which claimed that the actor had a “physical confrontation” with his family.

For a while now, Margera has been in a volatile state and was arrested at a California restaurant for “public intoxication” last month. According to the latest reports, the actor was allegedly involved in a confrontation with a family member on Sunday, April 23rd. The report also states that this resulted in minor injuries for the other person.

Following this incident, Margera evaded the authorities and is now on the run from the police, who are trying to track him down. This was confirmed in a police statement which provided the details of his escape: “Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of [Pennsylvania State Police] and has not been located at this time. “

While talking about the incident on social media, Margera’s brother Jess opened up about the actor’s behaviour: “He threw some punches at me which I blocked. He got a good one on my ear tho it’s still ringing actually haha. Same ol shit. It’s just boring at this point sadly. I just want him to get help. It’s about 20 years overdue.”

Jess also claimed that Margera made “constant death threats against my parents and other family members that I’m not going to sit there and tolerate.” He added: “He has been up for about a week at this point and is hallucinating. He is a danger to himself and anyone around him and that is unacceptable.”

Check out the thread below.

See more Hey thanks for all the comments everyone, I’m fine pic.twitter.com/lL2osabLeH — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 24, 2023