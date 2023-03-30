Bam Margera arrested for ‘public intoxication’









The Jackass star and skateboarder Bam Margera has been arrested at a restaurant in California for ‘public intoxication’.

Reports state that the 43-year-old star, who was sacked from the most recent Jackass movie, got into an argument with a woman at the restaurant where his wife, who filed for a separation in February, was also dining. Law enforcement was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon, whereupon the star was arrested and booked for misdemeanour public intoxication.

After being sacked from Jackass Forever for alcohol and drug abuse, Magera went to rehab and has been struggling with his health ever since. In December 2022, the celebrity suffered from a serious case of pneumonia brought on by Covd-19, telling Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast: “I basically was pronounced dead… I had like gnarly Covid, my body was shutting down and I went into four seizures”.

Continuing, he added: “I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly falling off, it got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth and I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well”.

Take a look at the whole conversation between the Jackass duo below.