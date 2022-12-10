‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera hospitalised with pneumonia









Former Jackass daredevil Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalised with a “very serious case” of pneumonia amid an extended period of health concerns.

The stunt performer and actor was reportedly hospitalised in San Diego earlier this week. After arriving, he tested positive for Covid-19 before his condition deteriorated to a critical state. In response to his particularly severe case of pneumonia, Margera has now been put on a ventilator in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. According to TMZ, his condition is now stable.

Earlier this year, Margera completed a 12-month treatment programme for his long-lived addictions to drugs and alcohol. He was checked into rehab by police in September 2021 following an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Margera, who founded the Jackass franchise alongside Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pointus, Ryan Dunn, Dave England, and others, was dismissed from the latest film Jackass Forever following a positive drugs test. He subsequently filed a lawsuit against the film’s producers, claiming that it was a violation of his contract.

According to TMZ, Margera reached an undisclosed settlement over the lawsuit in April this year and duly asked for the case to be discontinued.

In a four-star review of Jackass Forever back in February, Jack Whatley of Far Out wrote: “If you’re looking for smart, slick and stylised viewing, then I’m sure there are plenty of films for you this weekend at the cinema, but Jackass Forever isn’t it. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in a world of stupid, sordid, unbridled fun, then there is only one place to go. 20 years on, and Jackass arrives just in time to make us laugh once again.”

The crew released the follow-up documentary Jackass 4.5 in May, which takes a look behind the scenes and shows some of the tricks of the stuntman trade. Both films are available on Netflix now.