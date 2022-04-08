Jack White says Prince once praised his guitar playing









There aren’t many people on the planet who could reasonably give Jack White guitar advice, so it must have been refreshing for the star to receive a tip from a genuine little colossus of the craft.

In a recent interview on Apple Music, the former White Stripes man recalled the moment when he was backstage for a The Citizens Band show featuring his ex-wife Karen Elson and Zoë Kravitz.

As it happens, Prince was there. Prince being Prince, he walked up to White and said: “‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack’. And he talked about the James Bond song I had just done.”

The song in question was 2008’s theme ‘Another Way to Die’. Prince was apparently full of praise. “And he said, ‘I really like it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something,” he said.

Continuing: “You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

While White isn’t a man who seems to need praise, he certainly hasn’t changed direction for his latest album Fear of the Dawn which actively avoids Star Wars at all costs so perhaps Prince’s encouragement is still lingering somewhere in the rafters of his sound after all.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.