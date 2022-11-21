Watch Jack White cover Nirvana song 'Heart-Shaped Box'









The former White Stripes frontman Jack White has proved how creatively indebted he is to Nirvana and Kurt Cobain by covering the Seattle band’s 1993 classic, ‘Heart Shaped Box’, while performing in Malaysia.

On November 16th, White’s ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour stopped at the 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur venue to perform a more languid version of the dark In Utero track, with it wedged into a setlist boasting old and new favourites.

Notably, White only has four more dates left on his tour before it ends on December 8th in Chicago. However, it will bring the curtain down on what has been a busy year. Reflecting this, it was recently reported that White is set to appear in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film stars Scorsese regulars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is based on the book of the same name. A western-styled mystery, the plot follows the 1920s murders of the Osage people in Oklahoma after oil deposits were discovered. This will not be White’s first appearance in a movie, with his most famous role coming as Elvis Presley in the 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Elsewhere, White confirmed the details of a new live album of his September 2021 rooftop performance in London for the grand opening of the Third Man Records store in the area. For the set, he played solo material, as well as cuts by The White Stripes and The Raconteurs, from ‘Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground’ to ‘Steady As She Goes’.

Before playing ‘We Are Gonna Be Friends’ and ‘Seven Nation Army’, White told the crowd: “I wanna play a song to all the neighbours we’re upsetting now, to the neighbours we’re about to be friends with now, and to Damien Hirst who let us use his balcony.”

