Jack White to appear in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'









More exciting news about Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, has been announced. The former White Stripes leader, Jack White, will appear in the feature film.

The new movie stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is based on David Grann’s novel of the same name. A hybrid of true crime thriller and western, it will be Scorsese’s first foray into the latter genre. It follows the investigation of the mysterious murders of the Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered. De Niro plays the rancher William Hale, and DiCaprio his nephew Ernest Burkhart. Find out what else to expect from the film here.

It was previously reported that the movie has a budget of over $200 million, and if true, this makes it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. It has been in production for an extended period, with other cast members confirmed as Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released via Apple TV+.

Notably, country musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have already joined the cast, and now the film’s music supervisor, Randall Poster, has revealed that they are two of four musicians who will appear. Interestingly, all “don’t play music” in their roles.

Poster made the reveal on Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment while also forgetting the name of the fourth musician appearing. Answering the question of which musicians are to feature, he said: “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans.”

Continuing: “Anyway, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.”

This will not be Jack White’s first film appearance. He played ‘The King of Rock and Roll’, Elvis Presley, in 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story alongside John C. Reilly and Jenna Fischer. Prior to that, in 2003, he starred in the war flick Cold Mountain.

