The moment Jack White made a cameo as Elvis Presley









For some reason, the movie industry still insists on making tepid “cradle to grave” biopics. Hitting its peak in the early 2000s with films like Ray and Walk the Line, interest in the genre is hitting a new high thanks to the success of Baz Luhrmann’s recent entry into the pantheon: Elvis. But if producers had been paying attention, they would have seen that the music biopic had already been perfected years ago with Walk Hard, covering the career of pop music legend Dewey Cox.

OK, so we all know that Walk Hard isn’t actually a biopic, it’s a parody of the overwrought genre that was already worthy of being skewered all the way back in 2007. This was even before abominations like Bohemian Rhapsody were allowed to see the light of day, showing that Hollywood didn’t properly learn their lesson.

And why would they? Bohemian Rhapsody made nearly a billion dollars, and Elvis is well on its way to a strong box performance. Walk Hard might have bombed during its theatrical run, but it has something that none of those majorly successful films had: Jack White playing the role of Elvis Presley.

It’s a brief cameo and played completely for laughs, but White gives his all in portraying a nearly unintelligible version of The King. Showing off his karate bona fides and leaving his show with a gaggle of lady fans, White’s Elvis is pure silliness, right now to his inability to count properly. The slurred speech might be a little hacky, but who is expecting an Oscar-worthy performance anyway?

White wasn’t the only famous person getting in on the parody fun. Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Justin Long, and Jason Schwartzman all cameo as The Beatles, while Frankie Muniz gives Cox some encouraging words as Buddy Holly. There was even a brief scene featuring actor Adam Herschman as Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia, but it was cut from the original theatrical release.

Check out White’s take on Elvis in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story down below.