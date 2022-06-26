Glastonbury 2022: Secret Jack White set confirmed









Secret sets are part of the fabric at Glastonbury Festival. They keep the rumour mill turning and revellers firmly on their toes. Jack White is the latest guest star about to sneak onto a stage.

For weeks, the TBC slot on The Park Stage has been attracting curious eyeballs and now it has been confirmed that White is on his way in a quirky Glastonbury Free Press announcement.

“Exciting opportunity in the field of audience science,” the notice read. “Musician Jack White is seeking 10,000 lively and loud individuals to participate in a top secret experiment of musical concertry. Qualified applicants must apply in person on 26 June at 6pm at The Park Stage.”

That put to bed the whispers that it was going to be Arcade Fire or Greenday as White looks to bless the crowd with tracks from his new album Fear of the Dawn which was released back in April to stellar reviews.

Beyond the hits, White will no doubt deliver an important political message too after he hurled a scathing volley at Donald Trump yesterday following the Roe v. Wade overturning.

You can check out footage from his previous barnstorming appearance at the festival below. More of the same please, Jack.

