Jack Nicholson refused to watch ‘The Dark Knight’









Ever since the release of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight in 2008, a movie in which the late Heath Ledger won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the role of the Joker has been interpreted as an oddly prestigious character to play. From that moment, Jared Leto has tried his hand at the job, and Joaquin Phoenix even won a leading actor Oscar for the role. Still, spare a thought for the likes of Jack Nicholson and Jim Carrey, who played the character long before ‘it was trendy’.

Beating out the likes of Robin Williams and Willem Dafoe, Nicholson was awarded the role of Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, impressing both fans and critics at the time. Coming to the role hot off the heels of success in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and his Oscar-winning turn in Miloš Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nicholson was an inspiring choice to take on the role of Batman’s arch-nemesis.

Appearing opposite Michael Keaton’s titular hero, as well as Billy Dee Williams and Kim Basinger in supporting roles, Nicholson gives a memorable performance only for director Tim Burton to kill off the iconic character at the end of the film. Still, despite passing away in the superhero film, Nicholson was long keen to reprise his role as the character and add several more layers of flair in the process.

Despite three sequels in the 1990s, Batman Returns in 1992, Batman Forever in 1995 and Batman and Robin in 1997, Joker wouldn’t appear again until Nolan’s 2008 reboot of the character.

Nicholson was recast in the role, with the unlikely Australian hunk Heath Ledger taking the villainous role instead, to the dismay of the former Joker. “I’m furious. I’m furious,” Nicholson told MTV in 2007 regarding the upcoming release of The Dark Knight, explaining: “They never asked me about a sequel with the Joker. I know how to do that! Nobody ever asked me”.

Voicing his frustration, he adds: “Not asking me how to do the sequel is that kind of thing. Maybe it’s not a mistake. Maybe it was the right thing, but to be candid, I’m furious”. It’s not the kind of role you would expect the actor to be competitive over, yet, as the actor explains, “Well, the Joker comes from my childhood. That’s how I got involved with it in the first place. It’s a part I always thought I should play”.

Holding the role to his heart, when Nolan’s reimagining was released in 2008, he wasn’t in a rush to see it, further telling the publication that he wasn’t keen to watch it at all. “I’m not inclined to watch it because of what I said. But if it’s a good movie, I’ll catch up with it somewhere,” he explains before criticising Nolan’s style, adding, “I don’t think they ever really captured Tim Burton’s spirit. They kind of drove the franchise into the ground. Tim Burton’s a genius. He had the right take on it. That’s why I did the movie. I did the movie based on a single conversation with him”.

Even though he never got the chance to don the white makeup and green hair ever again, Nicholson still gave us a slice of movie magic with his original 1989 performance.