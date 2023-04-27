Jack Black teases ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ at CinemaCon 2023









The Hollywood actor Jack Black has appeared on stage at CinemaCon 2023 to tease the release of Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2024.

Giving an enthusiastic reading of the film’s synopsis, Black bounded across the Las Vegas stage, revealing the details behind the highly anticipated sequel. The fourth instalment in the Dreamworks franchise will follow the protagonist, Po (voiced by Black), becoming the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace whilst seeking out a successor to his former role of the Dragon Warrior.

The Kung Fu Panda series has long been popular with fans, largely thanks to its impressive story, surprisingly sharp comedy and voice performances from the likes of Jackie Chan, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogen and Kate Hudson.

Black’s moment on stage came during the Universal Studios presentation where several other forthcoming movies were discussed, including the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, Fast X, Wicked and The Exorcist: Believer.

Several new trailers have been released at the event, with fans getting their first glimpse at Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins, the upcoming DC superhero movie The Flash and A Haunting in Venice, which stars Michelle Yeoh and Kenneth Branagh.

CinemaCon 2023 concludes on Thursday with presentations from Paramount and Lionsgate. Take a look at the trailer for the previous Kung Fu Panda movie below.