Jack Black made his movie debut as part of SNL spin-off 'Bob Roberts'









It took a couple of years for Jack Black to become the leading man that he is. Before School of Rock, Bernie, or any Kung Fu Panda movies, Black was an actor/musician who picked up any roles that could come to him. Those were usually television appearances in everything from Mr. Show to The X-Files, but Black wasn’t exactly pegged to be the star in anything.

In fact, it took an inside connection for Black to get cast in his first feature film. Black briefly attended UCLA for college, and while there, he participated in The Actors’ Gang, a theatre troupe founded by former UCLA student Tim Robbins. By the time Black attended school, Robbins had already appeared in Top Gun and was about to star as hotheaded star pitcher Ebby ‘Nuke’ LaLoosh in Bull Durham.

Robbins also had a passion project that he was developing. In 1986, Robbins starred in a short film that was broadcast on Saturday Night Live. The short centred on Bob Roberts, a right-wing businessman who used folk music to relay his beliefs. Robbins thought that Bob Roberts would make the perfect film character, and after earning enough cache in the entertainment industry, Robbins decided to write and direct Bob Roberts with himself as the lead.

Black is featured in the movie as Roger Davis the twitchy son of a mayor who has pledged money to Roberts’ campaign. Black is all raw nerves and loose ends in his performance, letting his shifty eyes and overzealous appreciation for Roberts do most of the work. Black even gets a notable role in the plot, becoming one of Roberts’ most enthusiastic disciples.

Even though his role is more about menace than humour, Black gets to show off his comedic timing when he claims that Roberts was “prophestic” about his assassination instead of “prophetic.” Black’s ability to stand out among a crowded movie of stars helped land additional roles, but he has Tim Robbins to thank for kickstarting his movie career.

Check out Black’s film debut in Bob Roberts down below.