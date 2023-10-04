Jack Black covers Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mr Crowley’









Jack Black recently covered Ozzy Osbourne’s classic song ‘Mr Crowley’ at Tom Morello’s mother’s 100th birthday party, enlisting help from a band of children to deliver the special performance.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist shared a video on Instagram showing Black and his young band pay a short tribute to his mother before beginning their rendition of ‘Mr Crowley’.

Morello’s son also joined in for the performance, playing the guitar, while Yoyoko performed on the drums, Roya Feiz on bass, and Hugo Weiss on the keys.

This also comes at the same time as the 20th anniversary of Black’s hit blockbuster film School of Rock, which he previously stated would be celebrated with a giant reunion.

Black discussed the anniversary plans in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, suggesting that the reunion will be a big one: “All those kids — dig this — they were ten years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” he said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

The film tells the story of Black’s musician Dewey Finn who pretends to be a substitute teacher and puts a band of school kids together to win a battle of the bands competition.

Black also confirmed that School of Rock was the highlight of his career. “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were,” he said. “It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.”

Watch Black’s cover of ‘Mr Crowley’ below.