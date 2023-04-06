Jack Black confirms ‘School of Rock’ 20th-anniversary reunion









Jack Black has confirmed that he is planning to celebrate 20 years of School of Rock with his co-stars later this year.

Black made the revelation during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, suggesting that the reunion will be a big one. “All those kids — dig this — they were ten years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” he said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.” Black then added that he will “100%” be using social media to upload photos and videos from the reunion.

The movie was directed by Richard Linklater and written by Mike White of The White Lotus-fame, telling the story of Black’s musician Dewey Finn who puts a band of school kids together to win a battle of the bands. It also features the likes of Sarah Silverman and Joan Cusack.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last April, Black commented that School of Rock is the highlight of his career. “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were,” he said. “It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.”