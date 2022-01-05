Jack Antonoff says the new Bleachers album will arrive in 2022









Jack Antonoff has announced that he will release the fourth album by his solo project, Bleachers, by the end of this year. On Sunday, January 2nd, Antonoff wrote on Twitter: “I am going to put out a bleachers album this year”.

His last Bleachers effort, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, came out in July 2021. Prior to that, Gone Now dropped in June 2017. Their celebrated debut album, Strange Desire, arrived all the way back in 2014.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night spawned four singles, including ‘Chinatown’, which featured New Jersey’s favourite son, Bruce Springsteen. The huge single was followed by ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, ‘How Dare You Want More’ and the Lana Del Ray collaboration ‘Secret Life’.

It’s been a hectic year for Antonoff. In November, Bleachers released ‘Live At Electric Lady’, comprised of nine tracks performed at the iconic New York recording studio. It included versions of ‘Chinatown’ and ‘What’d I Do With All This Faith?”. Antonoff also surprised fans with a couple of stellar covers to boot and he also provided a stunning rendition of The Waterboys’ ‘The Whole Of The Moon’ and the new wave classic by The Cars ‘Drive’.

Aside from all the Bleachers related content, Antonoff gained a lot of plaudits this year for his stunning production work on Lorde’s new album Solar Power. In addition to this, he’s worked with Lana Del Ray and Taylor Swift on their most recent projects.

