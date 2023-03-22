Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to create the soundtrack for David Lowery’s new film, ‘Mother Mary’









The Green Knight director David Lowery has enlisted the help of contemporary pop’s most in-demand producer to create the music for his new film, Mother Mary.

The A24 movie will follow the relationship between a musician, played by Anne Hathaway and a famous fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel. The project, which Lowery has also written, will start shooting this year in Germany, although a release date is yet to be announced.

Antonoff will pair up with British popstar Charli XCX for the soundtrack, who has garnered a cult following over the past few years for her unique brand of experimental pop.

Previously, Charli XCX contributed the original track ‘Hot Girl’ for the A24 comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which proved to be an instant fan favourite.

Meanwhile, Antonoff worked on the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which featured contributions from Tame Impala, Diana Ross, Weyes Blood, Phoebe Bridgers and Kali Uchis.

The producer has built up quite a reputation in the music world over the past few years, working closely with some of pop’s most coveted acts, including Lorde, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. He has won eight Grammy Awards for his work, winning ‘Producer of the Year’ two years running.