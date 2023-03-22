David Lowery’s new film ‘Mother Mary’ to star Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel









A Ghost Story and The Green Knight director David Lowery has reteamed with A24 for his next movie, Mother Mary.

The film is set to star Anne Hathaway as a musician and Michaela Coel as a fashion designer with whom she has a relationship. The epic melodrama was also written by Lowery, who will produce alongside Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, and members of Filmproduktion and Homebird Productions.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, will feature original songs by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff, which will accompany a score by Daniel Hart, who worked with Lowery on the music for A Ghost Story and The Green Knight.

Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany before A24 handle its global release. However, until then, fans of Lowery’s work can anticipate Peter Pan and Wendy, starring Jude Law, set to premiere on Disney+ on April 28th.

Recently, Hathaway has starred in an adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s novel Eileen alongside Thomasin Mackenzie, which premiered to high praise at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Similarly, Coel has enjoyed plenty of success over the past few years, following her critically acclaimed television series Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, both of which she wrote and starred in. She became the first black woman to win an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology’.

