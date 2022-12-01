Jack Antonoff plays with The 1975 in San Francisco









Jack Antonoff and Zem Audu performed in surprise cameos when The 1975 played San Francisco the other night and played a selection of Bleachers classics. During one of the show’s interludes, the duo took the place of Matty Healy’s band on stage.

The 1975 were playing at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday night (November 29th) and ran through the entirety of their most recent release Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Matty Healy also performed his ‘Consumption’ pantomime in which he eats raw meat and does a set of press-ups.

Antonoff and Audu performed two songs from the Bleachers catalogue. They ran through ‘All My Heroes’ from their 2017 album Gone Now and ‘Rollercoaster’ from their debut album Strange Desire. Following the interlude and Bleachers mini-set, The 1975 returned to the stage and played a further 12 tunes.

The Bleachers mini-set in just one in a long string of surprises during the North American leg of The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language tour. Following Healy’s pantomime, he told fans (after toying with his privates), “I’m sorry if you came with your dad and I was touching my dick. It’s your fault for bringing your dad.”

He also welcomed Phoebe Bridgers on stage in Los Angeles to cover the band’s ‘Milk’ track. Healy had also given the security guards at the Phoenix, Arizona, show a rollicking after they had failed to help a fan in the crowd. He said (in a comical autotuned voice), “Someone’s fallen down over there, go and fucking sort them out. Stop standing there like a bunch of dickheads.”

As well as eating raw meat and working out on stage, Healy also thought it appropriate to invite fans on stage to kiss him. Fortunately for him, they were more than happy to oblige in Las Vegas during the ‘Robbers’ tune.

Jack Antonoff just casually walked on stage to play “Rollercoaster” during The 1975 show in SF. pic.twitter.com/5fdk6NMVhv — pete mar (@petemar) November 30, 2022