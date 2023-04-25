J.K. Rowling replies to planned boycott of ‘Harry Potter’ series￼￼









The author J.K. Rowling has responded sarcastically to online plans to boycott the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

A reboot of the fantasy franchise was recently announced by HBO, with the company planning to create a TV series that better represents the detail and narrative of Rowling’s novels. The announcement led to fan excitement and trepidation from across the globe, but others have stated that they will be boycotting the show entirely, thanks to Rowling’s previously published thoughts about the transgender community.

In response to the planned boycott, Rowling took to Twitter, stating: “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne”.

Rowling’s comments about the transgender community came back in 2020 when she criticised an article for using the phrase “men who menstruate”. In response, she wrote: ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”.

Take a look at Rowling’s most recent tweet below.

