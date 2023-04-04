‘Harry Potter’ reboot series is likely heading to HBO Max









The future of the Harry Potter franchise has been ambiguous for a while now, mostly sustained by the massive fandom of the original novels and movies as well as tangential new projects like spin-offs and video games. However, it seems like the Harry Potter reboot that fans wanted is finally a real possibility as Warner Bros is looking to finalise the deal.

Last year, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav expressed his intention to capitalise on big franchises by extending them. He said: We’re going to have a real focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. So a focus on the franchise — one of the big advantages that we have, House of the Dragon is an example of that, Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex and the City, Lord of the Rings — we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies. What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world?”

Zaslav added: “When you have a franchise movie, you can often make two to three times the amount of money that you make in the US, because you get a slot. And a focus on the big movies that are loved, that are tentpoled, that people are going to leave early from dinner to go to see — and we have a lot of them. Batman, Superman, Aquaman, if we can do something with J.K. [Rowling] on Harry Potter going forward, Lord of the Rings, what are we doing with Game of Thrones? What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We’re focused on franchises.”

According to the reports published by Bloomberg, the reboot series is likely heading to HBO Max, and this new project is going to be directly based on the source material. Although HBO Max hasn’t commented on the developing talks yet, it is understood that Warner Bros. are very close to finishing this significant deal.