Ivor Novello Awards 2023: Victoria Canal reacts to winning ‘Rising Star’ award









Speaking to Far Out, singer-songwriter Victoria Canal has reacted to winning the ‘Rising Star’ award at the Ivor Novello Awards after beating competition from artists including Cat Burns.

Following the ceremony, Canal told Far Out “It feels great” to be an Ivor’s winner, and added, “I feel awesome right now”. The artist also compared it with her first taste of the ceremony in 2022, when she attended but wasn’t nominated for an award: “It’s been a completely different experience because this year I walked the red carpet and talked to people such as you.”

Canal added: “Then sitting at the table and waiting to hear who it was going to be, I did not expect it to be me at all. It’s literally such a completely different experience. There were no stakes last year, and I like having stakes.”

Prior to being named ‘Rising Star’, Canal spoke on the red carpet to Far Out and said “to be a nominee this year is pretty wild.” On the moment she discovered her nomination Canal explained: “I never would have expected that in a million years. So it was like two months ago. I think it’s been a long lead up. I’ve known I was wearing this dress for about a month and a half.”

As the event is a celebration of songwriters, Canal revealed her favourite songwriter: “My favourite songwriter of all time is Leith Ross but they’re 22 and still underground. But I worship everything they do.”On a future collaboration with Ross, Canal said: “I know them personally, we’re friends. I love them, and the music-making is pending. I just have to get to wherever they live in Canada.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell confirmed the band have “bits and pieces” ready for the follow-up to Skinty Fia, which missed out to 11 by Sault in the ‘Best Album’ category. Discussing their writing process, O’Connell told Far Out “that part never stops” but “can’t say for sure” when they’ll officially start recording their fourth album.