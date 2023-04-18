The Ivor Novello Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British music calendar, and ahead of the ceremony on May 18th in London at Grosvenor’s House. In total, 72 individual songwriters, and composers are nominated for an award, with more than half being first-time nominees.
The nominations are led by Harry Styles, and his songwriting partner, Kid Harpoon, who are both are up for three Ivors, as are Sault pairing, Cleopatra Nikolic (Cleo Sol) and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover. Awards up for grabs include ‘Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music’, ‘Best Album’, ‘Best Original Film Score’, ‘Best Contemporary Song’, ‘PRS for Music Most Performed Work’ and the ‘Rising Star Award with Amazon Music’.
The ceremony was birthed in 1956 with previous winners including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Dave. Last year, Sam Fender was awarded ‘Best Song Musically and Lyrically’ for ‘Seventeen Going Under’, and Laura Mvula’s Pink Noise won ‘Best Album’.
Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The music nominated for an Ivor Novello this year is testament to the power and range of British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. It’s a superlative list and on behalf of The Ivors Academy I’m delighted to congratulate every writer nominated for their craft and achievements.”
This year, nominees include Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, and many more artists who have dominated in the contemporary sphere in the last 12 months. See the full list below.
Ivor Novello Awards 2023: The complete list of nominees
Best Album
- 11 – Sault
- No Thank You – Little Simz
- Skinty Fia – Fontaines D.C.
- Some Nights I Dream Of Doors – Ogbongjayar
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
Best Contemporary Song
- ‘Cold Summer’ – Wesley Joseph
- ‘Escapism’ – Raye ft 070 Shake
- ‘Hide & Seek’ – Stormzy
- ‘Leon The Professional’ – Knucks
- ‘Payback’ – Kojey Radical feat. Knucks
Best Original Film Score
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Simon Franglen
- Death On The Nile – Patrick Doyle
- Don’t Worry Darling – John Powell
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Rael Jones
- The Electoral Life of Louis Wain – Arthur Sharpe
Best Original Video Game Score
- Gotham Knights – The Flight
- Horizon Forbidden West – Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura.
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘Best Day Of My Life’ – Tom Odell
- ‘Complex’ – Katie Gregson-Macleod
- ‘King’ – Florence & The Machine
- ‘Stronger’ – Sault
Best Television Soundtrack
- Bad Sisters – PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips
- Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen – David Schweitzer
- The Midwich Cuckoos – Hannah Peel
- The Responder – Matthew Herbert
- The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe – Harry Escott and Ben Pearson
PRS For Music Most Performed Work
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran
- ‘Heat Waves’ – Glass Animals
- ‘Running Up That Hill’ – Kate Bush
- ‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran
Rising Star Award With Amazon Music
- Cat Burns
- Ines Dunn
- Tendai
- Venbee
- Victoria Canal
Songwriter Of The Year With Amazon Music
- Central Cee and Young Chencs
- Florence Welch
- Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon
- Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers
- George Daniel and Matty Healy