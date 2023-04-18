







The Ivor Novello Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British music calendar, and ahead of the ceremony on May 18th in London at Grosvenor’s House. In total, 72 individual songwriters, and composers are nominated for an award, with more than half being first-time nominees.

The nominations are led by Harry Styles, and his songwriting partner, Kid Harpoon, who are both are up for three Ivors, as are Sault pairing, Cleopatra Nikolic (Cleo Sol) and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover. Awards up for grabs include ‘Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music’, ‘Best Album’, ‘Best Original Film Score’, ‘Best Contemporary Song’, ‘PRS for Music Most Performed Work’ and the ‘Rising Star Award with Amazon Music’.

The ceremony was birthed in 1956 with previous winners including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Dave. Last year, Sam Fender was awarded ‘Best Song Musically and Lyrically’ for ‘Seventeen Going Under’, and Laura Mvula’s Pink Noise won ‘Best Album’.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The music nominated for an Ivor Novello this year is testament to the power and range of British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. It’s a superlative list and on behalf of The Ivors Academy I’m delighted to congratulate every writer nominated for their craft and achievements.”

This year, nominees include Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, and many more artists who have dominated in the contemporary sphere in the last 12 months. See the full list below.

Ivor Novello Awards 2023: The complete list of nominees

Best Album

11 – Sault

No Thank You – Little Simz

Skinty Fia – Fontaines D.C.

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors – Ogbongjayar

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

Best Contemporary Song

‘Cold Summer’ – Wesley Joseph

‘Escapism’ – Raye ft 070 Shake

‘Hide & Seek’ – Stormzy

‘Leon The Professional’ – Knucks

‘Payback’ – Kojey Radical feat. Knucks

Best Original Film Score

Avatar: The Way Of Water – Simon Franglen

Death On The Nile – Patrick Doyle

Don’t Worry Darling – John Powell

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Rael Jones

The Electoral Life of Louis Wain – Arthur Sharpe

Best Original Video Game Score

Gotham Knights – The Flight

Horizon Forbidden West – Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

‘Best Day Of My Life’ – Tom Odell

‘Complex’ – Katie Gregson-Macleod

‘King’ – Florence & The Machine

‘Stronger’ – Sault

Best Television Soundtrack

Bad Sisters – PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen – David Schweitzer

The Midwich Cuckoos – Hannah Peel

The Responder – Matthew Herbert

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe – Harry Escott and Ben Pearson

PRS For Music Most Performed Work

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Heat Waves’ – Glass Animals

‘Running Up That Hill’ – Kate Bush

‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award With Amazon Music

Cat Burns

Ines Dunn

Tendai

Venbee

Victoria Canal

Songwriter Of The Year With Amazon Music

Central Cee and Young Chencs

Florence Welch

Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

George Daniel and Matty Healy