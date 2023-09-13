ITV to broadcast the Oscars in the UK from 2024









British broadcaster ITV will show the Oscars from 2024 onwards after striking a new deal to air the Academy Awards in the United Kingdom.

Notably, the ceremony has been broadcast for the best part of the past two decades on Sky after the network gained the rights from the BBC in 2004. Now, from next year onwards, the Oscars can be watched on ITV1 and ITVX, with the 96th edition of the ceremony taking place on March 10th.

Discussing the news in a statement, ITV’s Darren Nartey said: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the U.K., furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network.”

He continued: “We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

The Academy’s Bill Kramer added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the U.K.. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema — recognising films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”

The winners at last year’s ceremony included The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven accolades, including ‘Best Picture’. Elsewhere, Brendan Fraser won ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and Avatar: The Way of Water received the statuette for ‘Best Visual Effects’.

Watch Brendan Fraser’s speech from last year below.