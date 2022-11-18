Italia 90 share new single 'Tales From Beyond'









Italia 90 have shared the new single ‘Tales From Beyond’, taken from their forthcoming debut album Living Human Treasure, set to be released on January 20th on Brace Yourself Records next year. The album is highly-anticipated following a steady stream of single releases and EPs.

Discussing the new track, the band state: “By accident rather than by design, a lot of the tracks we had written for Living Human Treasure didn’t have a chorus, and with ‘Tales From Beyond’, we wanted to give balance to the album and write something with a hook – written first on a synth, unusually for us – and a chorus, something that would work live as well as on record.”

They add: “The lyrics are about the radical chic of those whose true intentions are just a milquetoast progressivism and a kinder capitalism, an idea triggered in part by the regular pledges from individuals in the music industry to ‘unlearn’ abusive or discriminatory behaviours and explain them away by claiming they are a ‘work in progress’, only to repeat the cycle.”

If ‘Tales From Beyond’ is anything to go by, then Living Human Treasure will be an absolute stormer of a record. It’s been recorded at the Echo Zoo studio down in Eastbourne with producer Louis Milburn and was tracked in just two days, with the band spending a further three days adding layers of complex instrumentation.

Italia 90 singer Les Miserable said of his role in the band: “I care deeply about the things that I’m singing about, but I don’t think that it needs to be me that is saying it. I have my point of view and think that the ideology that I’m forwarding in the songs is correct and very important, but it’s not important that it’s me saying them. If I did, I would already be contradicting the things that I am saying in the songs.”

Check out ‘Tales From Beyond’ below.