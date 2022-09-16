Italia 90 announce debut album ‘Living Human Treasure’









London-based post-punk band Italia 90 have announced the release of their hotly anticipated debut album Living Human Treasure along with the release of a new single ‘Leisure Activities’.

Speaking about the variant new record, the band said: “We consciously drew on elements from other genres, like new wave, goth rock, post-hardcore, jazz, jungle and ranchera that have inspired us but which we hadn’t incorporated into our music previously.”

This creates a sound full of swampy depth. And lyrically speaking, the band offered up an insight with their latest single which is described as “a response to the tendency of countless modern bands who identify as, or are described as political, when their commentary amounts to little more than mundane descriptions of British life or sneering caricatures of an idle working class entirely of their invention.”

They continue to describe their rather cutting creation by stating: “The fact that these groups seem to have far more hostility towards the apparently ordinary people they describe than the state or economic conditions that created them speaks volumes.” No fingers pointed, however.

The band tracked the rest of their politically charged record in only two days with Louis Milburn serving as producer. This allowed for plenty of jazzy flourishes in the mastering as all their influences come to the fore.

The album is due for release on January 20th via Brace Yourself Records. You can check out the latest single below.

