Hear the velvety isolated vocals for 'Hey Mr Tambourine Man' by The Byrds









‘Hey Mr Tambourine Man’ is the ultimate folk-rock classic. Composed by Bob Dylan and featured on his 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home, the track was re-released as a single that same year by West Coast janglers The Byrds, who transformed the track into a glimmering slice of proto-psychedelia. We’ve trawled the archives to bring you this: an isolated recording of Roger McGuinn, Gene Clarke, David Crosby, and Chris Hillman’s tight-knit vocals.

Dylan began writing ‘Hey Mr Tambourine Man’ in the February of 1964 during a marijuana-fuelled road trip to San Fransisco, finishing it off once he was back home in New York. Dylan has since revealed that the titular tambourine man was inspired by a folk guitarist called Bruce Longhorne. “Bruce was playing with me on a bunch of early records,” he writes in Chronicles. “On one session, [producer] Tom Wilson had asked him to play tambourine. And he had this gigantic tambourine. It was, like, really big. It was as big as a wagon wheel. He was playing and this vision of him playing just stuck in my mind.”

Dylan debuted the track during his show at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 1964, a gig which boasted an audience featuring none other than The Rolling Stones. On his return to America, he recorded a demo of the song during sessions for Another Side of Bob Dylan. The Byrds’ manager, Jim Dickson, got hold of an acetate of the early demo featuring Jack ‘Ramblin’ Elliot and passed it on to The Byrds.

Initially, Roger McGuinn and co. were hesitant to do as Dickson was suggesting and re-record the track, feeling that it didn’t have enough hit potential. After coming around to the idea, McGuinn started modifying Dylan’s composition, altering the time signature from 2/4 to 4/4/. Dickson, meanwhile, had the bright idea of adding an electric guitar line over McGuinn’s initial 12-string guitar arrangement. Dylan was invited to watch The Byrds at work and was impressed that McGuinn had successfully transformed a straight-up country tune into a danceable pop hit.

Of course, the icing on the cake is the group’s vocal harmonies, which give the melody the velvety texture that make it so mesmerising. Make sure you check out the isolated recording of those vocals if you haven’t already, you won’t regret it.