Hear the isolated vocals for Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’









‘Paranoid’ from Black Sabbath’s second studio album of the same name is perhaps the metal pioneers’ most celebrated track and one of the most famous heavy metal songs of all time. It gained them a top 5 spot on the UK charts – something they would never achieve again.

Though the focus is often on the iconic guitar riff, part of the track’s unique sound and success came from Ozzy Osbourne’s distinctive vocals begging, “Can you help me occupy my brain?” Soaring above Tony Iommi’s heavy metal strums, Osbourne charts depression, paranoia, and hopelessness.

The lyrics for the track were written by bassist Geezer Butler about the paranoid depression experienced during and after smoking, desperately lamenting, “I tell you to enjoy life, I wish I could but it’s too late.” In the isolated vocal version, the desperation of the track pushes to the forefront. Without power chords and heavy drums behind it, the lyrics are centred, enhanced by Osbourne’s distressed vocals.

Butler spoke to Mojo in 2013 about the background of the song, stating, “Basically, it’s just about depression, because I didn’t really know the difference between depression and paranoia.” He continues, “It’s a drug thing; when you’re smoking a joint, you get totally paranoid about people, you can’t relate to people. There’s that crossover between the paranoia you get when you’re smoking dope and the depression afterwards.”

Though the short track is now the band’s most recognised release, it was actually only written to fill space on the album (which would later be named Paranoid due to the track’s success). Butler told Guitar World in 2004 that the track was written “as an afterthought”, “a 3-minute filler for the album.” He continues, “Tony came up with the riff. I quickly did the lyrics, and Ozzy was reading them as he was singing.” Hearing Osbourne’s wailing vocals with no instrumentation to detract from them, it’s hard to believe the track was written so quickly that he had to read alongside singing.

Somehow, Black Sabbath had accidentally written a hit and ‘Paranoid’ was the only time the band charted. Tommy Iommi clarified the track’s journey from filler to killer to Songfacts: “it became a single because it was a short song, and because it became what it did, most people knew us because of ‘Paranoid’ in them days.”

Listen to the isolated vocals for ‘Paranoid’ below.