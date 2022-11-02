Listen to the isolated vocals for Crosby, Stills, and Nash track 'Helplessly Hoping'









There are some logical barriers to analysing the individual harmonies sung by David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash. Crosby, Stills, and Nash are probably the most famous vocal rock group since The Beach Boys, but they still existed at a time when recording technology was just beginning to expand beyond the realms of four-track recordings.

Besides the obvious setbacks that came from bouncing different instrumental overdubs on top of vocal tracks, there was an even more basic reason why it wasn’t possible to hear each vocal track individually: the trio always sang their harmonies together. While it became standard practice to overdub vocal harmonies, the close interpersonal workings of CSN never got to those levels.

Even during the band’s most contentious sessions, the singers in the group would always crowd around one (or multiple) microphones in the same room to record their final vocal takes. There was a practical advantage, considering how it was easier to be in tune when your partners were right next to you, but it also added a more intimate and intricate tonality.

When Neil Young joined the group, he had to contend with the close working style of the band’s other three members. In truth, Young rarely contributed to the intricate vocal blend that gave CSN(Y) their signature sound unless he was singing lead.

Apart from having a noticeably different (and arguably less refined) vocal tone than his bandmates, Young largely liked to work on his own. That wouldn’t fly with the rest of CSN when it came to vocal recordings, so Young mostly contributed guitar to his bandmate’s songs.

The close working conditions certainly helped CSN become one of the most iconic vocal groups of all time, but it probably also hastened their deterioration. That kind of close proximity can annoy even the best of friends, never mind three strong-willed singer-songwriters who can barely function as a group anyway. It wasn’t meant to last, but it did produce some classic material.

Check out the isolated vocals of Crosby, Stills, and Nash on ‘Helplessly Hoping’ down below.