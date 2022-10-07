The song Graham Nash wrote as a $500 bet to a drug-dealing friend









Of all the reasons to write a fantastic song, perhaps the best is as part of a bet that you couldn’t possibly write one on the fly in 20 minutes. Yet this is exactly what happened when Graham Nash wrote ‘Just a Song Before I Go’.

The song proves the enviable songwriting prowess that Nash possesses. The story goes that he and Leslie Morris had been staying in Hawaii with a friend when the friend bet him that Nash couldn’t write a song before he left to catch a plane.

Nash said: “I was in Maui, and I had an hour to kill before I had to catch my plane. I was staying with a friend who was a low-level drug dealer – marijuana, nothing too dark – and he said to me, ‘You’re supposed to be a big-shot songwriter. Bet you can’t write a song just before you go.’ I asked him how much he wanted to bet. He said, ‘Five hundred dollars.'”

Naturally, the bet riled Nash up somewhat, who then sat at the piano and composed the song with ease. The fact that Nash was due to head for the airport had clearly been on his mind, as the lyrics about “driving to the airport and the friendly skies” show this. “Before I Go” also indicates the fact that Nash was set to depart from his friend’s house.

David Crosby said of the tale: “Graham was at home in Hawaii, about to go off on tour. The guy who was going to take him to the airport said, ‘We’ve got 15 minutes, I’ll bet you can’t write a song in that amount of time.’ Well you don’t smart off to Nash like that, he’ll do it. This is the result.”

‘Just a Song Before I Go’ was the first single that Crosby, Stills & Nash released after they re-formed in the late 1970s. Amazingly, it is also the band’s highest charting song, even considering the relatively short two minutes, 14-second runtime. The previous single of the band had been their iconic ‘Our House’ back in 1970.

Interestingly, the song was written just before a violent hurricane tore through the island. The track features not one but two excellent guitar solos by the inimitable Stephen Stills and contains the instantly recognisable harmonies that we have come to expect from Crosby, Stills & Nash.