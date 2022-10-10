Listen to the remarkable isolated vocals from Bruce Springsteen hit ‘The River’









Bruce Springsteen sits among the rock royalty of the 20th century as one of the supporting beams of what we regard as popular rock music in the modern day. Whether directly influenced or not, it’s difficult to find a contemporary artist that hasn’t been caught in the grip of Springsteen’s knack for electrifying performance and lyrical depth. Alongside the likes of Mick Jagger and Freddie Mercury, Springsteen continues to show the value of charismatic showmanship.

After struggling to pervade the upper realms of the US charts in the early 1970s, Springsteen was willing to put every ounce of his creative blood, sweat and tears into a final shot at stardom with 1975’s Born To Run. This pivotal album pointed Springsteen’s career skyward and changed the face of rock music forever.

Over the years since, Springsteen has released a further 17 studio albums, consolidating his position as one of the all-time greats and undoubtedly earning his nickname, ‘The Boss’. What sets Springsteen apart from his peers is his unique ability to weave poetic realism into his tracks, often carrying a tangible narrative. With help from the E Street Band, Springsteen brings these lyrics to life, whether it’s a poignant ballad or a danceable rock-out.

In 1980, Springsteen released his fifth studio album titled The River. As well as being one of his finest, the album seems to encapsulate his persona in one bite-sized package. His only double album, The River, holds a collection of songs that span from the sonic expression of his vibrant stage presence to the poignant, reflective ballads that tell of solemn nights spent labouring over soul-searching poetry.

“Rock and roll has always been this joy, this certain happiness that is in its way the most beautiful thing in life. But rock is also about hardness and coldness and being alone … I finally got to the place where I realised life had paradoxes, a lot of them, and you’ve got to live with them,” Springsteen was quoted as saying in Dave Marsh’s 2004 book Bruce Springsteen: Two Hearts – The Definitive Biography.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at the album’s title track, a beautiful ballad that sits on the solemn, soul-searching side of The River. The song was based on conversations Springsteen had with his brother-in-law about his struggles in supporting a young family amid a string of career setbacks in the construction industry.

Springsteen’s powerful vocal performance in ‘The River’ earned him a nomination for Best Rock Vocal Performance at the 1982 Grammy Awards. In the video below, you can hear the song through the isolated vocal tracks, which add a new level of clarity to the Boss’ talent.