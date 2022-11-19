Hear isolated guitars for The Smashing Pumpkins song '1979'









‘1979’ was a major step forward for The Smashing Pumpkins. Situated right at the heart of their sprawling 1995 LP Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the track helped move the band away from their grunge-adjacent rock sound.

Filled with samples, loops, and electronically-processed tones, ‘1979’ was an incredibly modern take on nostalgia and longing for the past. Largely constructed by band leader Billy Corgan and producer Flood, the various bleeps and bloops that add texture and colour to ‘1979’ are often at the forefront of conversations about the song.

“The most frequently asked question about ‘1979 is, ‘What is the `ooh-ahh-ahh’ sound at the end of every phrase?’” Billy Corgan revealed. “Flood and I were tracking the song, and I started humming the ‘oohs’ like a melody line. I sang them to tape, we sampled the pertinent ones, electronically manipulated them, and looped them against the drum beat”.

What those elements tend to overlook is the fact that, at its core, ‘1979’ is still a guitar-focused track. The drum loops and synthetic additions are cool, but the guitar is still incredibly prominent in the mix. In fact, if you wanted to play an acoustic version of ‘1979’, you could easily replicate the basic arrangement of the song with just one guitar.

You’d be missing the buzzy atmosphere that the synth parts add to the song, but most listeners would be surprised just how many hooks in ‘1979’ are courtesy of Corgan and James Iha’s guitars. The pair have a simple and straightforward interplay that leaves ample room for other sounds. Despite that, most of ‘1979’ gets its melodic foundation from Corgan and Iha strumming away.

Check out the isolated guitars for ‘1979’ down below.