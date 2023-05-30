Listen Tom Morello’s isolated guitar on ‘Killing in the Name’









In terms of the most influential guitarists of the past 30 years, it doesn’t get much more distinctive than Tom Morello. Aided by a Fender Telecaster, drop tunings, unconventional picking patterns, tapping, and heavy guitar effects such as his trusty DigiTech WH-1 Whammy, it’s a testament to Morello’s work that he is instantly recognisable. This applies to all his efforts, whether it’s Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave or The Nightwatchman.

Morello formed his main project, Rage Against the Machine, with frontman Zack de la Rocha in 1991. Standing out from the deluge of alternative rock acts at the time, the band infused their dynamic form of rap-rock with an unashamedly socialist edge, effectively taking the baton from the countercultural groups with which they shared many philosophical similarities. However, their music was unlike anything anyone had ever heard before, and with each member bringing something vital to the fold, they rose in what felt like the blink of an eye after releasing their self-titled debut album in 1992.

As well as being the resident axeman of the Los Angeles quartet, Morello has enjoyed an extensive career. He formed Audioslave in 2001 alongside Rage bandmates Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, and Soundgarden creative figurehead, Chris Cornell. He joined another supergroup, Prophets of Rage, in 2016, again with Commerford and Wilk in tow, but this time with the hip-hop heavyweights B-Real of Cypress Hill and DJ Lord and Chuck D of Public Enemy.

Whilst there are many moments of note in Tom Morello’s career, his signature song is ‘Killing in the Name’, which is also said for Rage Against the Machine. The lead single from their debut album, it’s a protest song for the ages, written about popular revolution in the face of political abuses of power. Famously, the track is underpinned by Morello’s guitar work, which boasts the monstrous main riff, textural use of feedback and that glitchy solo delivered via his DigiTech Whammy. There are also the jazzy chords he brings in at the climax, a delectable way to conclude his performance.

Remarkably, Morello wrote the riff whilst teaching a student the drop D tuning and paused the lesson to record it. Sensing they were onto a winner, the band started work on the piece the following day. Remembering the songwriting process as a largely creative effort, Morello said that he combined his now signature tone with Commerford’s “magmalike” bass, Brad Wilk’s “funky, brutal” drumming and de la Rocha’s “conviction”. Together, they created a classic.

Luckily for us, Tom Morello’s isolated guitar track for ‘Killing in the Name’ has been unearthed, where we hear his dynamism in all its glory. Listen below.