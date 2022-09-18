Listen to the isolated bass for Sublime song ‘Santeria’









Talking about 1990s ska-punk heroes Sublime almost always means talking about late frontman Bradley Nowell. As the band’s lead singer, main songwriter, and primary creative force, Nowell was the face and voice of the group during their relatively short career. Thanks to his cracked worldview, killer guitar chops, and eclectic blend of genres, Nowell was the guy who helped push Sublime beyond Southern California and into the minds of fans around the world.

But he wasn’t the only member of the band. Two of Nowell’s friends from the Lond Beach punk scene were by his side, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh. Gaugh came and went throughout the band’s existence, occasionally switching over to keyboards or being replaced entirely by drummer Marshall ‘Ras MG’ Goodman (the same ‘Ras MG’ namechecked in ‘Doin’ Time’). Wilson was a more permanent fixture.

While different drummers supplemented Gaugh’s work, nobody played bass in Sublime other than Wilson. He carved out a unique style on the instrument, one that took notes from the aggressively melodic playing of The Clash’s Paul Simonon and the bouncy rhythms of Bob Marley bassist Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett. It wasn’t rare for Wilson’s bass to explore completely unique lead lines that acted as a counterpoint to whatever Nowell was playing on guitar.

One of the best examples comes in one of the band’s biggest songs, ‘Santeria’. While Gaugh lays down a solid rhythm and Nowell mostly comps chords until his solo, Wilson provides the song with its motion and momentum. Running up and down the neck, Wilson rarely repeats himself throughout the track, using the chord progression as a guide while exploring different melodies on the lower end of the sonic spectrum.

These days, if you see any version of Sublime out on the road, it’s called Sublime with Rome, featuring just Wilson as the sole original member. He’s brought in ringers, like guitarist/singer Rome Ramirez and hired gun extraordinaire Josh Freese, but once again, Wilson remains the keeper of the Sublime legacy. You can tell the band’s legacy is in good hands the second that Wilson drops into the slinky bass line of ‘Santeria’ on any given night.

Check out Eric Wilson’s isolated bass on ‘Santeria’ down below.