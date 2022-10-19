Is there a sequel to 'Twister' on the way?









26 years after the release of Twister, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors for an upcoming sequel, set for production next year. According to Deadline, Universal and Warner Bros are co-financing, with Universal taking the creative lead and Frank Marshall producing.

The original film follows the late Bill Paxton as Bill Harding and Helen Hunt as his meteorologist wife, Dr Jo Harding, who are forced to postpone their divorce as violent storms threaten Oklahoma.

Upon its release, the film grossed $495 million worldwide, becoming the first film to receive a DVD release in the UK. Twister also starred Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz and Philip Seymour Hoffman as amateur storm chasers.

The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith has written a script for the sequel, currently called Twisters, which focuses on the daughter of the Harding couple. There are hopes that Hunt will star in the movie too.

Steven Speilberg has responded well to the script and fast-tracked the proposed sequel. Original plans for Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski to direct have fallen through after he signed on to a Formula One production instead, starring Brad Pitt.

Instead, potential directors include Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, who helmed Free Solo, 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight, who recently directed several animated pictures such as Kubo.