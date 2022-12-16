Is Quentin Tarantino film 'The Hateful Eight' a Christmas movie?









The Hateful Eight was directed by Quentin Tarantino and arrived as the director’s ninth feature film. A western mystery thriller, the movie follows eight strangers who seek refuge from a blizzard sometime after the American Civil War. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh and many other stars, The Hateful Eight is sometimes referred to as a festive movie because it was released on Christmas eve.

Christmas films comprise a specific toolset when it comes to narrative structure, visuals and thematic values, as seen in many of the classics. What is a Christmas film without a bold red colour palette accompanied by emerald greens? These colours have to contrast against the white snow that coats the streets, with the characters, primarily families, preparing for the holiday and learning the true meaning of Christmas along the way. Festive movies emphasise celebration, family, and love, all with a heartwarming and comedic tone. A soundtrack of all the iconic Christmas carols accompanies these visuals and story events, attempting to get the festive season underway.

The Hateful Eight, meanwhile, exhibits western imagery in a suspenseful and anxiety-inducing style – not exactly the go-to implications of a festive film. However, some of the movie’s visuals connote Christmas imagery, as star Jackson shared (via ET Canada): “There’s lots of snow, and it’s all beautiful, and if you like snow and Christmas, this is your white Christmas movie.” The Hateful Eight takes place in Wyoming during a violent snow blizzard, with the characters seeking refuge in a Haberdashery store. The idea of a group huddling together to keep safe from the bitter snow can fit nicely with a Christmas theme, as snowstorms are seen in examples such as A White Christmas, A Muppets Family Christmas and A Christmas Story.

Furthermore, the character Joe Gage, played by Madsen, mentions heading home to spend Christmas with his mother. With that, the classic carol ‘Silent Night’ is played on the piano, signalling other classic Christmas features such as It’s a Wonderful Life. A snowstorm bringing a group of people together in which they sing carols and discuss their festive plans seems like the perfect set-up to get audiences into the Christmas spirit. However, when it comes to Tarantino’s movies, racial tensions and homicidal plots toughen the tone from time to time.

Warm coffee and hot chocolate are key props in every Christmas film, providing cognition as the sight of a steaming cup bring a cosy feel to audiences. However, in Tarantino’s version of the ultimate Christmas movie, the warm coffee is poisoned. A candy cane is one of the most iconic festive symbols, ordinarily present in festive movies displayed on a tree or given by Santa to a child, and these festive treats appear in The Hateful Eight as something for Madsen’s character to enjoy as he shoots Bell’s Six Horse Judy dead. The iconography is all there; it’s just that Tarantino directs his festive imagery to maintain his trademark graphic vision.

There aren’t any strict rules regarding the story events or character types of a Christmas movie. John McTiernan’s Die Hard has been re-assessed as one of the greatest Christmas films of all time, and it follows a detective getting caught in a terrorist takeover in a skyscraper. Batman Returns, directed by Tim Burton, features the Dark Knight taking down a corrupt business owner during the holidays. There’s also Gremlins, John Dante’s black comedy horror film, featuring a gang of spiteful little creatures terrorising a small town during Christmas. These movies are considered festive watches due to their snowy settings and Christmas imagery, even though the plot doesn’t directly follow the expectations of the classic holiday films that came before. If Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight references Christmas and features its own take on a winter wonderland, why can’t it be considered a Christmas movie?

The Hateful Eight fits the Christmas movie framework to some extent, getting the snowy landscapes and festive tunes right. However, it’s more of a bloody, grizzly holiday story. Violent actions and harsh characters complicate the Christmas imagery, making for a break in the high-spirited and upbeat watches your average Christmas movie marathon will mostly offer. It can be a festive film just as much as any ‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation or even Gremlins and Die Hard. As such, it wouldn’t hurt to schedule The Hateful Eight between It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone this Christmas.

