Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson to star in new ABBA horror film

Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden, has been selected for a role in an upcoming horror film that revolves around an ABBA tribute band who become trapped in a nightclub as the apocalypse begins.

Elza Kephart is at the helm of the movie as the director, and the screenplay has been penned by Bruce’s son, Austin Dickinson. The story originates from the creative mind of Andrew Prendergast, who also takes on a role as a producer.

Set in the world of tribute bands, the horror comedy unfolds in a scenario where Bjorn, the lead singer of Abbatoir, along with bandmates Benny, Anni-Frid, and Agnetha, spends their weekends delivering ABBA classics at rather dismal venues.

As the group contemplates ending their run, Benny, the eldest and most dependent member, catches wind of a Battle of the Bands competition for tribute acts at The Niney Dimey. Upon their arrival at the event, a series of mishaps quickly ensues. In response to an escalating disturbance, Bjorn and his fellow band members are forced to seek refuge backstage. A confrontation outside results in injuries to some of the bands, and this takes a dark turn when the wounded individuals transform into ravenous zombies.

“We are thrilled to be making this blood-drenched gore fest from Austin’s super funny, terrifying, cautionary tale about the inner workings of the music industry,” Prendergast commented.

Austin Dickinson added: “I’m absolutely honoured to be working with Raven Banner on this crazy adventure. Andrew, Elza, and myself can’t wait for you guys to see what’s in store. Get your spandex on, preen your wigs, and sharpen your axes. Bjorn is coming.”

Meanwhile, Austin’s father, Bruce, recently revealed he has been working on a new album since 2014. The forthcoming release, scheduled for 2024, represents Dickinson’s first solo record since 2005’s Tyranny of Souls.

The singer recently teased his latest single from the upcoming album, ‘Afterglow of Ragnarok’, which is set to drop on December 1st. See the preview below.