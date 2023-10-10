Bruce Dickinson reveals he’s been working on new solo album since 2014









Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has stated he’s been making his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project, for almost a decade.

The forthcoming release, scheduled for 2024, represents Dickinson’s first solo record since 2005’s Tyranny of Souls. However, in that time, the rock vocalist has recorded four albums with Iron Maiden since his last offering as a soloist. For the project, he’s teamed up once more with producer Roy Z, who was previously at the mixing desk for four solo albums, including Balls To Picasso and Accident Of Birth.

In a new video message, Dickinson has shone a light on his new album and revealed how the passion project has taken years of hard work. He explained: “So, everybody, everybody on the planet who’s been going, ‘Oh my god. What’s this solo thing gonna be all about when it finally happens?’ Well, it’s finally happening.”

“It’s called The Mandrake Project, and’ of course, it’s music. But, it’s also much, much, more. More than that, I’m not gonna reveal for now, ’cause it will become self-explanatory and self-evident as we go through and reveal more layers of the onion for you all,” Dickinson continued.

The Iron Maiden singer added: “But, yeah, The Mandrake Project. We’ve been working on this since 2014, when it wasn’t called The Mandrake Project. And it’s had time to grow and mature. And, oh my God, has it ever. I think you will be really, really excited. And, I hope you love everything that we’ve created for you.”

When announcing the LP, Dickinson previously said in a statement: “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

Additionally, Dickinson revealed plans to tour the upcoming release. Although he’s only announced a smattering of solo gigs so far, which will take place in Brazil and Mexico, more dates are expected to be added.

Reassuring fans, he added: “I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”

