Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces first solo album since 2005

Dickinson’s most recent solo outing was the 2005 record Tyranny of Souls. However, he has recorded four albums with Iron Maiden since his last offering as a soloist. For the project, he’s teamed up once more with producer Roy Z, who was previously at the mixing desk for four solo albums, including Balls To Picasso and Accident Of Birth.

In a statement, Dickinson said of The Mandrake Project: “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

Additionally, Dickinson has revealed his plans to tour the upcoming release, which is set to arrive in 2024. Although he’s only announced a smattering of solo gigs so far, which will take place in Brazil and Mexico, more dates are expected to be added.

He remarked: “I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”

News of Dickinson’s solo album arrives shortly after Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed he had suffered a stroke which left him paralysed on one side of his body.

Although McBrain returned to touring with the band this year, in August, he admitted he’d still not fully recovered from the health scare and not playing to the fullest of his abilities. “I unfortunately haven’t been able to give you lot 100% of my performance,” he apologetically told fans in a statement.

Bruce will take The Mandrake Project to Brazil & Mexico in 2024!



The Mandrake Project Tour 2024 (Further dates to be revealed in due course):



April

18 – Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico
20 – Pepsi Theater, Mexico City, Mexico
24 – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil
25 – Pepsi