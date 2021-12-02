Iron Maiden announce rescheduled ‘Legacy of the Beast’ 2022 tour









Metal legends Iron Maiden will return to the stage in 2022. Their lengthy ‘Legacy of the Beast’ tour was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. However, it has now been confirmed by the band that they will be fulfilling the tour with a set of rescheduled dates. Additionally, they’ve added some new European dates. It will kick off on September 7th, 2022, in Mexico City.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday, December 10th, here. Florida metallers Trivium will be supporting Iron Maiden on some of the dates, starting in El Paso, Texas and finishing in Spokane, Washington. After Trivium’s stint, the Dutch symphonic metal outfit Within Temptation will finish up the tour.

Prior to the North American leg, Iron Maiden will be rocking their way across Europe, playing rescheduled shows as well as some new ones. Six new dates have been added in Europe in Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Greece.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the band also announced a Christmas collaboration with Marvel to release a limited edition line of merchandise.

The collection sees crossovers between some of the most iconic Marvel characters and Iron Maiden’s legendary mascot, Eddie.

For now, though, see the tour dates below.

Legacy of the Beast European dates:

May

22 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb

24 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena

26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo Open Air

29 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ VDNG

June

04 – Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

13 – Belfast, N. Ireland @ Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival

16 – Desse, Belgium @ Graspop

18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

20 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium

23 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock

26 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

27 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

July

02 – Cologne, Germany @ Rhein–Energie–Stadium

04 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

07 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park

09 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

10 – Wiener, Austria @ Neustadt Stadium Open–Air

13 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec

16 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

20 – Bremen, Germany @ Bürgerweide

22 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium

31 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Nacional

Listen to Iron Maiden ‘Senjutsu’ below.