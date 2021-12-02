Iron Maiden announce rescheduled ‘Legacy of the Beast’ 2022 tour

Metal legends Iron Maiden will return to the stage in 2022. Their lengthy ‘Legacy of the Beast’ tour was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. However, it has now been confirmed by the band that they will be fulfilling the tour with a set of rescheduled dates. Additionally, they’ve added some new European dates. It will kick off on September 7th, 2022, in Mexico City.
Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday, December 10th, here. Florida metallers Trivium will be supporting Iron Maiden on some of the dates, starting in El Paso, Texas and finishing in Spokane, Washington. After Trivium’s stint, the Dutch symphonic metal outfit Within Temptation will finish up the tour.
Prior to the North American leg, Iron Maiden will be rocking their way across Europe, playing rescheduled shows as well as some new ones. Six new dates have been added in Europe in Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Greece.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the band also announced a Christmas collaboration with Marvel to release a limited edition line of merchandise.
The collection sees crossovers between some of the most iconic Marvel characters and Iron Maiden’s legendary mascot, Eddie.
For now, though, see the tour dates below.
Legacy of the Beast European dates:
May
- 22 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb
- 24 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena
- 26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo Open Air
- 29 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ VDNG
June
- 04 – Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest
- 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
- 13 – Belfast, N. Ireland @ Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival
- 16 – Desse, Belgium @ Graspop
- 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
- 20 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium
- 23 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock
- 26 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
- 27 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome
- 30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
July
- 02 – Cologne, Germany @ Rhein–Energie–Stadium
- 04 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
- 07 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park
- 09 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen
- 10 – Wiener, Austria @ Neustadt Stadium Open–Air
- 13 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec
- 16 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
- 20 – Bremen, Germany @ Bürgerweide
- 22 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
- 24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
- 26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
- 29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium
- 31 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Nacional
Listen to Iron Maiden ‘Senjutsu’ below.