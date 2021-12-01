Iron Maiden unveil new Marvel-themed merchandise









Joining forces with comic book megalith, Marvel, Iron Maiden have unveiled a new selection of superhero-inspired merchandise that you will be pleased to hear has been launched in time for Christmas. The collection of unique apparel and accessories blends the aesthetic of classic Marvel comics with Iron Maiden’s iconic album cover designs to create something that melds the two worlds perfectly.

The designs feature tributes to some of Marvel’s most beloved characters, including Wolverine, Venom, Thanos and Deadpool, all of whom appear in a new light on classic Iron Maiden album and single covers like ‘The Trooper’, ‘Killers’, and ‘Fear Of The Dark’.

Describing the partnership in a recent statement, Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s manager said: “Eddie [V edder]has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest super-heroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations – from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen icescapes or futuristic cities.”

From Smallwood’s comments, it’s clear that a union between Iron Maiden and Marvel was inevitable: “Juxtaposing some of the most recognisable characters in pop art and comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day and age,” he said. You can check out the apparel design by visiting Iron Maiden’s website.

Likewise, fans have been eager to see a partnership of this sort for many years. “To see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures,” Smallwood continued.

Marvel’s Paul Gitter has also welcomed the collaboration with no small hint of enthusiasm, explaining how the Iron Maiden partnership will allow Marvel to expand their brand into new territories. “Marvel is cool and aspirational, and has inspired the greatest artists, musicians and creators for more than 80 years,” Gitter began.

“This collaboration offers another exciting example of how the Marvel brand continues to push into lifestyle areas, with music being a top priority, and the collection allows fans to pay tribute to our iconic characters, while celebrating the legendary, Iron Maiden.”